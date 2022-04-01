Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod gives Cloud a keytar sword

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a gift to modders, who have so far been responsible for such masterpieces as low-poly dress Cloud, clown makeup Sephiroth, and several nude mods I leave interested readers to discover for themselves. Now, a modder known as The Eradicator has truly created the pièce de résistance, with a mod that replaces Cloud's buster sword or ironblade with a 1987 Yamaha SHS-10 shoulder keyboard.

Cloud with a keytar is one of those things I didn't know I wanted until I saw it, but now that I have it just looks so right. The Eradicator has done fine work modeling the keyboard's details, and the digital readout even changes color to match the materia you have equipped in the sword's first slot.

The mod comes in three different versions for each of the two swords it can replace, depending whether you want it to have a plain, unadorned back, a selection of random stickers, or some specifically Final Fantasy 7-themed stickers including one with Aerith's iconic quote from the original game's shonky English translation, "This guy are sick."

To install this you'll need to make a ~mods folder inside your FFVIIRemakeIntergrade/End/Content/Paks directory, then paste whichever of the .pak files you choose to download inside it. While you're at it, check out FFVIIHook to enable the developer console, and some more of the best Final Fantasy 7 Remake mods.