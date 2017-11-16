EK launches cool looking RGB water blocks for ASRock X299 motherboards

When it comes to lighting up your rig, companies are leaving no stone untouched. Even water blocks sport RGB lighting, and that includes the newest batch from EK designed specifically for certain ASRock X299 motherboards—which we might add makes the setup looks real slick.

These new monoblocks are based on EK's Supremacy design. They install onto socket LGA 2066 motherboards for Intel's Core X series processors, and specifically are compatible with the following mobos:

ASRock X299 OC Formula

ASRock X299 Taichi

ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9

ASRock X299 Killer SLI/ac

ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Gaming K6

The new monoblocks offer direct cooling for the CPU and power regulation (MOSFET) module. It's designed so that liquid flows over all the critical areas, which in turn can help with overclocking and stability at higher frequencies. They also have a redesigned cold plate to ensure better mechanical contact with the integrated heat spreader (IHS) on Core X series CPUs.

As with other EK-Supremacy coolers, the ones designed for ASRock motherboards have a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base and top made from an acrylic glass material. According to EK, the high-flow design makes them equally suitable for performance cooling setups and those with weaker or silent pumps.

For the lighting effects, there is a 4-pin RGB LED strip that connects to the motherboards 4-pin LED header, or to any other 4-pin LED controller. The strip can be removed to adjust the cable orientation, or to swap it out with a custom solution.

The new water blocks are available to preorder now for $167 (€120).