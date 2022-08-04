Don't worry, the Multiversus delay has nothing to do with the Discovery exodus

Audio player loading…

Multiversus season 1 has just been delayed (opens in new tab) indefinitely, and it couldn't have come at a worst time. The past few days saw Discovery—who acquired publisher Warner Bros. in April this year—gutting a whole library of television shows and movies.

The news has, rather understandably, left some fans in a bit of a panic about the game's future. Season 1 was supposed to kick off on August 9, making the delay rather last minute. Concerns have been rife across the game's two subreddits that it was a sign Discovery was already pulling support on the brawler mere weeks into its release.

Thankfully, game director Tony Huynh has tried to put those concerns to rest. Following the delay announcement, he tweeted to confirm that it was unrelated to the current exodus: "For those wondering, we are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger."

It's a relief to know that it's a coincidence rather than a bad omen. After all, Multiversus is a surprisingly good Smashlike. Despite the various kinks that still need to be ironed out, it's proven to be a huge hit already. The player count (opens in new tab) is in the millions and fans were able to absolutely blast through a three million ringout community challenge in mere hours. It'd be a bummer to see the game vanish so quickly—how else am I gonna absolutely beat the crap out of Shaggy as well-known pacifist robot Iron Giant?