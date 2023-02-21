How to solve the Great Blizzard gem puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that he's been added to the game, unlocking Olaf in Disney Dreamlight Valley is mostly pretty simple. There's just one tricky step: getting the right gems to place on the pillars in The Great Blizzard quest. You may have flown past the clue during Olaf's dialogue which tells you that you'll need to "channel all the colors of the rainbow".

If that's all the reminder you needed, get back to guessing those gems. Of course you can also just brute force your way through by trying every single gem you've got. For the full answer though, we've got you covered below.

Which gems do you need for Olaf in The Great Blizzard quest?

To solve the secret chamber gem puzzle you'll need:

Amethyst (purple)

Citrine (orange)

Emerald (green)

You'll need to place them in the correct order of the rainbow, so the citrine should go on the left side between the red and yellow gems. The emerald should be in the back right corner and the amethyst should be in the front right.

If you don't have precious stones lying around in your chests, here's a reminder on where to mine for each of them:

Amethyst: Frosted Heights or Forgotten Lands

Citrine: Glade of Trust or Sunlit Plateau

Emerald: Forest of Valor or Glade of Trust

After placing all three gems, the portal will fire up and you'll be able to continue on with the final steps of Olaf's quest.