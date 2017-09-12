Developers, submit your game for the PC Gamer Indie GIF Showcase

Developers! Developers? Developers: we want your GIFs. Specifically, we'd like you to show us your recently released or upcoming indie game for a new series called the PC Gamer Indie GIF Showcase. The Showcase is your opportunity to capture and convey the essence of your game in three, and only three, GIFs. Think of this as a chance to get your #screenshotsaturday out to a larger audience and tell them (and us) about your game.

To submit your game, all you have to do is click on this form or use the embedded one below, write up a brief description, and drop in a few links.

If you're making a cool game, we want to see it!