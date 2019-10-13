Popular

Dead Space was built from the bones of Tiger Woods PGA Tour

By

Tiger Woods' Isaac Clarke outfit wasn't as ridiculous as you think.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Dead Space's Isaac Clarke has popped up in some unlikely places over the years: when he's not been cutting up monsters on mining ships you might've spotted him on the links in Tiger Woods PGA Tour 10, running the floor in NBA Jam: On Fire Edition or grinding rails in Skate 3. These crossovers, usually in the form of character outfits, have always felt bizarre, but in Tiger Woods' case it turns out Clarke had a good reason to feel right at home with a driver in hand. 

EA Redwood Shores, now Visceral Games, built Dead Space using a modified version of the Tiger Woods game engine, level designer Ben Johnson said on Twitter yesterday. The costume crossover was therefore as simple as importing a single model.

Studios often re-use or modify engines between different series, but the fact two games in such different genres share the same lineage is interesting. It makes me wonder what other unlikely pairs of games were offshoots of each other: some googling reveals that Metal Gear Solid 5 was built using the same engine—Konami's Fox Engine—as many of the Pro Evolution Soccer games, for example.

EA Redwood Shores developed the Tiger Woods games from 2000 to 2007, two years before Dead Space came out, but the series has remained under the EA umbrella since then.

Samuel Horti

Samuel is a long-time PC Gamer freelancer who loves RPGs and making long lists of games he'll never have time to play. You can find him on the floor, struggling under the weight of his Steam backlog.
See comments