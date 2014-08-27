Dark Souls 2 'Crown of the Old Iron King' DLC is out today

Just when you thought you could relax and play something a bit less stressful, comes the second DLC pack for Dark Souls 2. Entitled Crown of the Old Iron King, it follows last month's Crown of the Sunken King pack, which offered "a whole new challenge for diehards, and a lot of content for your money," Cory Banks wrote .

According to screenshots the new environments will vary dramatically from the dank settings of the first DLC pack. "Players will venture into a massive tower swamped by black mist where flames, smoke and sorcery sadistically lurk," publisher Bandai Namco writes. Note how they use the word 'sadistically', and not 'playfully' or 'lackadaisically'.

Crown of the Old Iron King is available now for $9.99 on Steam , and will be followed by the third and final DLC pack, Crown of the Ivory King, on September 24.