How to complete the Human Nature quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Wondering how to complete the Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature sidequest? This side job is acquired automatically as soon as you reach Act 2 in the main story arc. Certain events within Night City lead to you losing your car and you'll be given the Human Nature quest which tasks with picking it up from a local garage.

As this doesn't occur until you're a good few hours into the game, you should be aware that there are spoilers ahead. So if you'd rather figure it out for yourself, you should click away now. Everyone else: Read on to see how long it takes for your car to be repaired in the Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature sidequest.

Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature: How to get your car back

Once Act 2 starts, you'll find yourself back at your apartment. Once you're ready to leave, go to your quest log (J) and locate the Human Nature quest and start tracking it. Of course, there may be other, more pressing matters that you want to get on with, but it's worth heading to the garage first to start the lengthy timer on fixing your car.

The garage is located on the ground floor of your apartment building, so head to the elevator and travel down to that floor. You'll find your car parked up there but when you get in, someone will smash into you. You'll receive a message from Delamain offering its 'sincerest apologies' and asking you to visit the Delamain headquarters. Whether or not you do that now is up to you but you should read the message to trigger the next part of the Human Nature quest.

You'll automatically be tracking the new 'Tune up' quest that Delamain gives you but if you check in your quest log, you'll find that the Human Nature quest text has been updated and now says 'wait for the car to be repaired.'

Now it's just a waiting game so just go on about your business until you get a message to say your car is repaired. A word of warning: it seems that skipping time won't make this quest complete any faster.

If you're strapped for cash and don't have the eddies to splash out on a new vehicle, there is an alternative. Regardless of what you picked during the Cyberpunk 2077 Jackie choice back in Act 1, you'll be able to acquire his bike shortly. You'll either receive the Heroes sidequest where you can call and talk to Mama Welles or, if you chose to send Jackie's remains to Viktor, you'll be able to message her and she'll reply in about three days when you'll be able to acquire Jackie's bike.