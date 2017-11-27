Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops are pricey, but ultra convenient if you want to go from a desktop dock to a friend's house to a LAN party without hauling a big case around. If you're going to pick one up, Cyber Monday is a great time to save hundreds of dollars. Here are the best deals we've found so far, and if you find a great price one of our best gaming laptop picks, you know it's a good deal.

The best deals right now

Our favorite gaming laptop, the ASUS ROG Strix GL502VS is currently on sale for $1500, $200 off its normal price. This is a GTX 1070-powered laptop with a full feature spec, including a 120Hz 1080p screen with G-Sync. Grab it at Newegg.

MSI's GS73VR Stealth Pro-060 is on sale for $2099 at Amazon, down from $2,380. This is a 17-inch Max-Q laptop featuring an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, GTX 1070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, and 120Hz screen. It's light and thin, but still with a lot of screen real estate.

In the UK, Acer Predator Laptop is running at £1,160, a £120 saving. The G9-593 is the perfect gaming laptop for anyone looking to enjoy 1080p gaming on the move. It's Core i7-6700HQ processor, GTX 1060 GPU, and expansive HDD/SSD storage.

Currently out of stock, we're keeping an eye on the Asus ZX553 Gaming Laptop. Earlier this weekend it was available at UK retailer Ebuyer for £600 (£160 savings). It's on the budget end of the spectrum, but a GTX 1050 is perfect for some casual 1080p gaming.

All of our favorite deals

US DEALS:

ASUS FX502VD-NB76 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1050, 256GB + 1TB: $800, Ebay (save $250)

Dell Inspiron i7559 15.6" /w Core i7, GTX 960M, 1TB: $750, Ebay (save $280)

Alienware AW15R3 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1070, 512GB + 1TB: $2000, Amazon (save $550)

Alienware AW17R4 17" w/ Core i7, GTX 1060, 256GB + 1TB: $1550, Amazon (save $200)

Lenovo Legion Y520 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB + 1TB: $900, BHphotovideo (save $200)

MSI GL62M 7RDX-NE1050i5 15.6" w/ Core i5, GTX 1060, 1TB: $600 (after rebate), Newegg (save $200)

MSI GL62M 7REX-1067 15.6" w/ Core i5, GTX 1050 Ti, 512GB: $880 (after rebate, Newegg (save $420)

MSI GL62VR-NE1060 15.6" Core i7, GTX 1060, 512GB: $1,050 (after rebate), Newegg (save $250)

MSI GS63 Stealth-060 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1050, 256GB + 1TB: $1,200, Amazon (save $350)

MSI GX63VR-NE1070 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1070, 256GB + 1TB: $1,370 (after rebate), Newegg (save $330)

MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-NE1080 17.3" w/ Core i7, GTX 1080, 256GB + 1TB: $2,000 (after rebate), Newegg (save $400)

MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-1005 17.3" w/ Core i7, GTX 1080, 512GB + 1TB: $2,500, Amazon (save $300)

MSI GL62M 7RDX-NE1050i7 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1050, 128GB + 1TB: $730 (after rebate), Newegg (save $170)

MSI GF62 7RE-1452 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1050, 1TB: $1,000, CUKUSA (save $100)

MSI PE62VR 7RF-837 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1060, 1TB: $1,200, CUKUSA (save $100)

MSI GF62VR 7RF-877 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1060, 1TB: $1,200, CUKUSA (save $100)

MSI GE62VR Apache Pro-606 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1060, 1TB: $1,300, CUKUSA (save $100)

MSI GF72VR 7RF-650 17.3" w/ Core i7, GTX 1060, 1TB: $1,300, CUKUSA (save $100)

MSI GE73VR Raider-045 17.3" w/ Core i7, GTX 1070, 256GB + 1TB: $1,800, CUKUSA (save $100)

Razer Blade Stealth 12.5" 4K w/ Core i7, 512GB: $1,250, Razer (save $350)

Razer Blade Pro 17.3" 4K w/ Core i7, GTX 1080, 512GB: $3,700, Razer (save $300)

Razer Blade 14" 4K w/ Core i7, GTX 1060, 512GB: $1,900, Razer (save $200)

Razer Blade Pro 17.3" 4K w/ Core i7, GTX 1060, 256GB + 2TB: $2,000, Razer(save $200)

Razer Blade 14" 4K w/ Core i7, GTX 1070, 512GB: $2,200, Razer (save $200)

Razer Blade Stealth 13.3" QHD+ w/ Core i7, 1TB: $1,850, Razer (save $150)

Razer Blade Stealth 13.3" QHD+ Touch w/ Core i7, 512GB: $1,600, Razer (save $100)

UK DEALS:

Medion Erazer X7853 17.3" Gaming Laptop: £1,450, Argos (save £600) - High-end gaming laptop.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: £364.65 (w/coupon EARLYBIRD15), Dell (save £224)

Dell Inspiron 15 7577: £1,189.15 (w/coupon EARLYBIRD15), Dell (save £210)

MSI Apache Pro GE62VR 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Black: £1,100, Currys (save £200)

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Black: £1,000, Currys (save £150) Mid-range gaming laptop

Inspiron 13 7000: £789.63, (w/coupon EARLYBIRD15), Dell (save £139)

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1: £636.65 (w/coupon EARLYBIRD15), Dell (save £112)

Asus ZenBook UX530 15.6" Laptop - Grey: £1,000, Currys (save £100) - Mid-range ultrabook/workbook

Medion Erazer X6603 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Black: £855, Currys (save £95 after coupon code MEDION10)

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: £509.16 (w/coupon SAVE15), Dell (save £89)

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: £364.65 (w/coupon EARLYBIRD15), Dell (save £64)

HP 250 G6 i5Laptop 2SY46ES Work Laptop: £450, eBuyer (save £50) - Nicely spec'd, super quick work/school/uni laptop, not gaming.

AUSTRALIAN DEALS

Alienware 17 w/ Core i7, GTX 1070: $1,899, Dell (save $500)

Alienware 15 w/ Core i7, GTX 1070: $1,699, Dell (save $500)

We'll continue to update this page with more Cyber Monday deals as they come in. For our full list of deals on GPUs, monitors, keyboards and more, check out our complete guide to Cyber Monday deals .

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.