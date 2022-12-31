Cult of the Lamb's first big update will bring new attacks for every weapon

Audio player loading…

Action base-building roguelike Cult of the Lamb (opens in new tab), one of this summer's hits, comes barreling into Winter announcing its first big content update for next year. It'll bring new stuff to the adorably violent cult of floofy animals, focusing on the combat portion of the game over the cult management.

The new content update will feature new moves for The Lamb itself, letting you press and hold the attack button to drop a heavy attack that'll be unique to each weapon. They've showed off an area-of-effect smash for the sword, a boomerang throw for the axe, and a raining line of daggers for the... dagger.

Beyond the new weapons, Massive Monster says Cult of the Lamb's first big content update will include "many other new features that will add depth, difficulty, accessibility and quality of life."

"We have another round of fixes scheduled for the very start of the New Year but after that, we will be working on this Major Content Update. It's A LOT so it will take more time in the cooking pot," said developer Massive Monster. There are also two new forms for followers out right now, which are apparently available as Twitch drops until January 5th.

You can read the complete winter update from Cult of the Lamb's development team on Steam (opens in new tab). Here's some sick gifs of lamb-on-critter heavy attack action.

(Image credit: Massive Monster)

(Image credit: Massive Monster)

(Image credit: Massive Monster)

(Image credit: Massive Monster)

Cult of the Lamb is a fusion of base-building and action-roguelike dungeons that starts with you, a lamb, being sacrificed to evil gods. The dark monster that saves you, however, and helps you to murder your captors, has bigger plans: To start a cult. Sounds fine.

PC Gamer reviewer Luke Kemp called it "Animal Crossing if Tom Nook craved power instead of money," noting that it fused the settlement managing well with the combat and crawling about.

"The feedback loop sees your actions in the settlement having a direct impact on your progress in the dungeons. The levelling system is, quite frankly, genius. The fundamental idea is that the bigger and happier your cult is, the faster you can harvest their Devotion," he said in the PC Gamer Cult of the Lamb review.

You can find more about Cult of the lamb on its official website. It's for sale on both GOG (opens in new tab) and Steam at a normal price of $25, but 25% or about $18.75 off until January 5th on Steam and until I Don't Know Because It Doesn't Say But Their Winter Sale Ends On January 2nd on GOG.

If you missed it, Cult of the Lamb did recently have a nice little animation set in the game world. It's a bit like a set of vertical slices from a theoretical animated series based on the world of the Lamb.

Also, this adorable holiday image.