Corsair's latest mid-tower stealthily hides your storage drives

Corsair is launching its new Carbide Series 275R case family consisting of four models, each of which aims to keep things simple with a minimalist design. Available in black or white and with an acrylic or tempered glass side panel, the 275R lets you show off the main part of your build while keeping your storage drives hidden from view.

That's not a selling point if you own a drive that you want to display, like an older Intel 730 series SSD with an image of a skull. Most SSDs and HDDs aren't all that interesting to look at, however, and that's what Corsair is banking on. You can have a total of six storage drives in the 275, including four 2.5-inch drives (usually SSDs) mounted to the back of the motherboard tray, and two 3.5-inch drives (HDDs) that are hidden underneath a full-length power supply shroud at the bottom of the case.

Corsair is touting a "building-friendly internal layout" with large cable cutouts and dedicated cable routing compartments. And for cooling, the case comes with two 120mm fans, one in the front and one in the rear. You can add up to two more 120mm in the front (or swap out the included fan and install up to two 140mm fans), and up to two 120mm or 140mm fans up top. If you prefer to liquid cool, the 275R supports up to a 360mm radiator in the front, up to a 240mm radiator up top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear.

This is one of those cases that allows you to install your graphics card vertically, meaning that the side of the card with its heatsink and fan faces outward. There are expansion cutouts in the rear of the case if you go this route. However, it doesn't come with a PCIe riser cable. Corsair tells us that one be available for purchase at a later date. Bummer.

You won't find any RGB lighting in this case, though there is a down-firing LED strip to provide "soft-accent" lighting. The LEDs also intentionally bleed through the bottom portion of the front panel.

As for the front I/O, you get a pair of USB 3.0 ports, separate headphone and microphone jacks, and power and reset buttons.

The 275R is available now from Corsair. It's costs $70 for the acrylic windowed version, and $70 for the tempered side glass model.