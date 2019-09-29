Conan Exiles will add mounted combat later this year

Survival game Conan Exiles will add mounts, mounted combat and a new leveling system for pets in a free December update, developer Funcom has announced.

The teaser trailer, above, doesn't give away much, but the devs have also shown the horses in action at TwitchCon, and uploaded short videos shot over the shoulder of players. Take a peek at one below.

We are still at #witchcon showing off our newly announced Mounts.What do we hear? Mounted Combat? Well certainly! pic.twitter.com/tKlKPCvSfbSeptember 28, 2019

It's not clear whether horses will be the only mounts or not: the emphasis on mounts, rather than simply horses, suggests there might be other animals involved. Funcom says it will reveal more in the run-up to the December release.