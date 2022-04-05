Call of Duty: Vanguard glitch has players wall-running like Apex

Audio player loading…

Everything old is new again, as an old Call of Duty glitch has suddenly reappeared slap-bang in the middle of COD: Vanguard (opens in new tab). The various COD games are continually playing whack-a-mole with bugs of course, even if the days of the recurring infinite stim glitch seem over (opens in new tab), and this latest is a bit of a classic: so much so I'm not even sure which entry it originated in, though it's always popped up in the Zombies modes.

Essentially, at the moment a player should be killed, they instead are transported to a nearby wall (alive) and can then continue to play at a 90 degree angle. Anyone who's played COD will be familiar with the way the screen kind of keels over at the point of death, and clearly that is happening here but not quite playing out the way it should.

You can see the glitch in the below video where redditor ‘UrNutCracko’ is next to a motorbike which explodes: which should mean death (thanks, CharlieIntel (opens in new tab)). Instead once the smoke clears the player is left 'standing' on the wall, and able to tootle back-and-forth.

This does seem rare: there isn't an epidemic of Spider-Men running around Vanguard (that would be Fortnite). But it's common enough that other players have experienced it, with some saying it can also be triggered by landing from a high jump, parachute landing, even jumping off a shed, all of which seem to have the common thread of the player character dying. Apparently, players can subsequently fix the perspective by entering and leaving a vehicle.

"This shit used to happen all the time in CW Zombies (still happens, but not as frequently)," writes the player icyhotonmynuts (god bless COD). "Funny it only started around when Vanguard was released... Anyways, I'd jump off a building or cliff and land with the screen 45° off kilter. That would be the best case scenario. I jumped off a shed once and the image did a 180."

Sledgehammer hasn't commented on the glitch yet: I've popped over an email and will update with any response.