Call of Duty: Black Ops will have 3D for most devices

Update: Oh wait, I've read this wrong. They've actually just added support for most stereoscopic 3D devices across all platforms, including the PC. You can use your expensive 3D goggles with CoD:BlOps even if they're relatively new. Sorry for the confusion - the original post is below.

Treyarch have announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops will have full 3D support! Rather than displaying a different sprite for every possible orientation of a character, they've fully modelled the enemies, weapons, and environments by rendering what they call "polly gonnes."

As always with these fancy innovations, there's a catch: you have to buy an integrated graphics processor just to play their game - which could cost around £200. That's a hefty price to pay for a gimmick. What's next, a tiny boom box that sit on your desk to replace your motherboard's patented Annoying Tone Device™? Pfft.

Apparently, it's rather good 3D. In VG247's first hand encounter , Justin Kranzl writes: "Your weapon model points 'into' the field of view. Zooming or looking down the sights blurs the weapon detail in the foreground while leaving the remainder of the screen crisply rendered."