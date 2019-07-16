Borderlands 3 isn't out until September, but you can get guns for it now

There are still two months to go before Borderlands 3 launches, but Gearbox and 2K are letting fans start earning sweet, sweet loot before the game comes out. The Vault Insider Program is a way to stay up to date on the latest Borderlands 3 news, and it provides points you can spend on loot in both Borderlands 3 and Borderlands 2.

Of course, it's a marketing campaign designed to push fans toward Borderlands 3 promotional materials and official social channels. You create or log in with a Gearbox Shift account, and the idea is to link up your Steam, Twitch, and other social media accounts to that. You'll earn points for checking out the official Borderlands 3 Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, more points for watching the promo video, and points for reading up on Vault Insider Program itself, which is now going into it's second "season."

For signing up, you'll get a Borderlands 3 Welcome Pack that gives you some rare grenade and shield mods as soon as you fire up Borderlands 3. Using points you earn, you can spin the Weaponizer, which spits out a random gun for Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, or the new Borderlands 2 DLC, Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary. Alternatively, you can pick from several specific weapons to buy outright, which will appear in your game the next time you fire it up. Claiming eight rewards will unlock a legendary Maliwan gun in Borderlands 3.

Sure, it is still marketing, but it's a clever way to keep fans engaged in the leadup to launch. Plus, the site legitimately has a lot of content on it. If you're looking for official trailers or promos, they're all there. And the fact there's loot there for Borderlands 2 is pretty cool.