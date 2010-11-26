Bioware boss says there are "too many games"

Bioware co-founder Ray Muzyka has said that there are too many titles on the market, and that gamers are struggling to play everything they want.

Speaking to Develop, Muzyka said "there are too many games released today. It's interesting, because it's very, very busy - it makes it very hard as a player to keep up. The releases clump up – even though that is changing a little bit."

Muzyka says "I try and play two-or three hours a night, but that's hard and it's not enough," adding that "for us, we have to play our games, play competitor's games, play other relevant games and play the handful of games we just really want to play more of and finish."

What do you think, are there just too many good games out there? What games have you been meaning to catch up on?

