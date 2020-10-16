The best JAK-12 builds for Warzone

Hunting for the best Warzone JAK-12 loadout? In the Infinity Ward tradition of dropping increasingly ridiculous weaponry, Warzone’s powerful new JAK-12 shotgun is already catching our attention. Based on the AA-12 shotgun found in countless other shooters (Call of Duty included), the JAK is the game’s first fully automatic shotgun. Combined with a hefty drum magazine, the auto shotgun can spew firepower faster than any other gun in its class. As long as its target is within lethal range, the JAK-12 is a scary sight.

And that’s before you unlock its more adventurous attachments like the Dragon’s Breath shells or FRAG-12 explosive shot. Both are somewhat gimmicky, but that’s the beauty of a secondary shotgun. The JAK can be configured to topple vehicles in motion, burn enemies alive, or even transform into a makeshift DMR. I wouldn’t recommend that last one, though: the SLUG rounds are a cool novelty, but they fire slowly and feel too awkward to have much fun with. Either way, here's a selection of JAK-12 Warzone setups for you to try.

The best JAK-12 Warzone loadout for you

Bomber

Attachments

Barrel: JAK Urban King

JAK Urban King Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Laser: 1mW Laser

1mW Laser Ammunition: 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags

8 Round FRAG-12 Mags Perk: Fully Loaded

Perks

JAK Urban King Barrel (Image credit: Activision) Widens the spread of shotgun pellets to disperse damage across a larger area.

E.O.D.

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Rockets and grenades are a fine way to deal with vehicles in Warzone, but my new favorite shock-and-awe tactic is this JAK-12 Warzone setup. With the FRAG-12 mags loaded, every shot is like a micro grenade exploding at your feet. As you can imagine, FRAG rounds can tear apart vehicles extremely fast. Chaining together that many explosions also has a good chance of disorienting the driver and causing a panic.

The JAK Urban King barrel widens the pellet spread to cause more splash damage up close, but just be sure you’re close enough to the vehicle (within 15 meters) to stay effective. Adding explosive rounds normally severely limits your ammo, so the Fully Loaded weapon perk is essential here.

Against humans, the FRAG rounds are less optimal. Direct impacts deal heavy damage and splash damage is likely in small spaces, but the explosive shells are too inaccurate to reliably fire from the hip. For perks, E.O.D. is necessary to ensure you don’t mistakenly blow yourself up in a cramped firefight. Since this is an anti-vehicle build, proximity mines and smoke grenades to cover your movements combo nicely.

Burner

Attachments

8-R Dragon's Breath Mags (Image credit: Activision) Flaming ammunition that sets targets on fire and spreads fire on the ground for a limited time.

Muzzle: Choke

Choke Barrel: ZLR J-2800 Influx

ZLR J-2800 Influx Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath Mags

8-R Dragon’s Breath Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Within which the gracious medium-to-short range that shotguns are typically effective in Warzone, this Burner setup might be the most brutal. As you can guess, the star of the show is the 8-R Dragon’s Breath mags that launches fire bullets. The fire will continue to deal damage if it lands, so you might very well finish off an enemy after you stop shooting them. Along with the tighter spread from the Choke, high hip-fire accuracy, and high base fire rate of the JAK, you’re likely to win any indoor fight.

As a bonus, the bright balls of fire that roar out of the barrel can easily disorient targets and affect their accuracy. It’s really frustrating to be on the business end of the Dragon’s Breath. Double Time will help you sprint the extra mile into effective range and Tracker ensures you’re on the right trail.

Drum Runner

Attachments

20-Round Drum Mags (Image credit: Activision) Increases ammo capacity at the cost of some aiming speed.

Muzzle: Choke

Choke Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

ZLR J-3600 Torrent Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Ammunition: 20 Round Drum Mags

Perks

Scavenger

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This JAK configuration isn’t as overwhelming as literal fire, but it is more consistent and useful in a prolonged firefight. The big draw here is the unholy firepower of the 20 Round Drum. With that much ammo at the ready, you rarely have to reload. You take a heavy hit to ADS time, but with the Ranger Foregrip, ZLR barrel, and Choke, hipfire will get the job done. Just be sure to suppress the instinct to reload after every few shots. You’ll only need a 3-4 shells to down an enemy, so you can confidently take on a small army before the drum runs dry.

Most enemies aren’t likely to drop a bunch of shotgun ammo, so this is the rare instance where Scavenger feels worth the trouble. Assuming the JAK is your secondary, Amped will also feel worthwhile if you’re frequently swapping from a scoped rifle. The ideal throwables will vary by preference, but I recommend keeping a heartbeat sensor on-hand so you always know when it’s safe to pull out the shotgun.