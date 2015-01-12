The best cheap CS:GO gun skins: $10 for 16 weapons

CS:GO isn’t about flash grenades and headshots, it’s about looking beautiful. Valve has released more than 30 sets of weapons so far, each containing a dozen-some guns of varying rarity and elegance. The latest release came just last Thursday, the Chroma update.

We’ve already gathered the most expensive CS:GO skins (a story we’ll update sometime soon). These are the cheapest weapons that I think look nice; think of it as our budget ballistic fashion line. I’m excluding guns that are underused or have been nerfed to oblivion, like the M249 and the CZ-75.

Note: CS:GO weapon prices naturally fluctuate. We’ve listed the lowest prices in the market at publication time.