Austin Powers in Mass Effect is yeah, baby, yeah!

"Is this the kind of person we want protecting the galaxy?"

"That's the only kind of person who can protect the galaxy."

So begins one of the best and most unexpected gaming mashups I've ever seen. It's been years since I've seen them and your mileage may vary, but the Austin Powers films were mostly hilarious. Youtuber and memester eli_handle_b (nice Half-Life reference) had a simple idea: what if, instead of Captain Shephard, Mass Effect featured international man of mystery and part-time secret agent from the 1960s, Austin Powers?

(Image credit: eli_handle_b)

There's so much to love here, from the short Mako tribute to the absolutely brilliant catalyst scene, and what's funny is how well Powers can fit into Mass Effect's often rather silly universe. The character's unique approach to sexuality is supposed to be cringeworthy and, frankly, a bunch of the Mass Effect romance dialogue (as demonstrated here) is also quite cringey. Things like the dancing are almost made-to-measure, and the fact that eli_handle_b manages to get a decent approximation of Mass Effect's arc into 85 seconds is totally groovy.

If nothing else, you have to see the reporter scene.

The creator's done a few other gaming videos so, if you also want to see Patrick Bateman in Fallout 4, you're covered. And if seeing Austin Powers in Mass Effect got you horny, why not invest in a Garrus body pillow.