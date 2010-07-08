You're nicked: Metropolitan Police APB clan

In APB, Realtime Worlds' online cops vs robbers shooter, a creative clan of enforcers has recreated the look of the London Metropolitan Police Force with the game's advanced character creator.

They've faithfully reproduced the uniforms and vehicles of London's top terrorist-catching, Queen-protecting, London-patrolling bad asses, complete with shiny jacket and black body armour variants. Look at their hats! See also the Strathclyde police flavour. I'm sure people have recreated infamous gangs by now, but it's nice to see some idolising of the brave ladies and gents who keep us safe in our beds.

Read our APB review here .