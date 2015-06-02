Popular

World of Tanks launches month-long Domination event

By

World of Tanks

What are tanks for, if not domination? Actually, wait, there's probably a legitimate answer to that question—something to do with supporting infantry, or as a replacement to cavalry; horses having become increasingly obsolete with the advent of mechanised warfare.

Okay, tanks have lots of uses, and one of those uses is domination. Case in point: World of Tanks is full of tanks, and it's dedicating this entire month to a special Domination event.

Three special vehicles are available for the event—the AMX 50 B (D), the Object 140 (D) and the Т110Е5 (D)—all of which are Tier 10 monstrosities.

Unlike other WoT modes, Domination allows players to respawn into a new vehicle after death. Hence: Victory Points, earned by capturing flags and destroying enemy players. No, it's not exactly the most original idea in multiplayer gaming, but it might make for a nice change from World of Tanks' usual modes.

For more details, head over to the official World of Tanks website.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments