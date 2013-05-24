What we want from Call of Duty: Ghosts

Remember Ambush? It was a medium sized map neatly divided by a dirt road, where the shattered remains of a convey provided just enough cover to risk pushing out into the middle of the map. Multiplayer matches in Modern Warfare would start with both teams clashing on this dirt track - tossing grenades over the bombed out tanks, sheltering in the buildings either side of the road, picking off the foolhardy members of the opposition who dared to dash across. But In time, the balance would tip, the frontline would shift and one team would push the other back, until they were bound up tightly in one corner of the map.

That wouldn’t happen now. CoD’s gradual overpowering of Killstreak rewards has made it too easy to punch gaping holes in the other side’s defences with air support, and that, in turn, has led to scrappier team-based games where the ebb-and-flow of battle is much harder to control and predict. The spawns haven’t helped in this respect. Modern Warfare 3 and Black Ops 2 are so anxious to keep battles moving that they seem to actively delight in dropping recently killed players just behind enemy lines. The result is frenetic and fast paced, but it feels messy and haphazard, too - you end up doing circuits of maps like a long distance runner desperately trying to escape an SMG wielding mob. We're not after a mode as deliberate as Battlefield's Rush - COD's more immediate than that - but restoring some of COD4's or Black Ops' slower pace would be nice.

So, what we'd like to see first in multiplayer is less aggressive spawning. Letting teams entrench doesn't have to be a bad thing, especially if one side's superior position has been well-earned. And also, rein in the killstreak rewards, please. Ghosts apparently takes place in a future where an unspecified catastrophe has crippled America's military might, so we’ll scream "ludonarrative dissonance" very loudly if every team has an AC-130 on call.