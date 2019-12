To celebrate Battlefield Bad Company 2 , DICE have given us a Radeon HD 5770 . Do you want it? What would you do to get it? To find out what you'll need to do to win, and for some more info on Onslaught mode, read on.

To have a chance of winning the Radeon HD 5770, all you need to do is visit our competition page and enter your details. Remember that terms and conditions apply, you must be 18, and you must live in the UK. Good luck!