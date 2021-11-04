Popular

Total War: Warhammer 3 marches out next February, Ogres and all

The trilogy-closing strategy epic will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on release.

Despite initially planning its invasion for late-2021, Total War: Warhammer 3 today announced its march to war will take place next February 17.

That release date comes alongside the announcement of the Ogre Kingdoms in Total Warhammer 3. Sadly, the big lads aren't included in the base game, but rather as a Race Pack DLC that'll be free for folks who pre-order or purchase the game within the first week of release.

The Ogre Kingdoms themselves are a mob of big boys searching for a scrap and a spot of lunch. Led by legendary lords Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer, their armies consist of hulking great soldiers accompanied by massive beasts, softening up foes with long-range cannons before stomping in for the kill.

Ogres are a long staple of Warhammer, but Total Warhammer 3 is also bringing some less-known armies to the field with Cathay (fantasy China) and Kislev (fantasy Russia). The series' oft-maligned sieges are also getting a much-needed rework, and TW3's campaign is also introducing full-on boss battles to the game's campaigns.

Alongside Steam and the Epic Games Store, Creative Assembly also revealed that Total War: Warhammer 3 will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release next February.

