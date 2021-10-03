Popular

This Week in PC Gaming: Far Cry 6, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mana, and Jett: The Far Shore

Rebels, monkeys, and explorers are all packed inside the fastest episode of This Week in PC Gaming.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it. 

The week we break a world record! Also, explore new worlds with Jett: The Far Shore, keep things rolling with Super Money Ball Banana Mania, and start a little revolt in Far Cry 6. 

The PC gaming forecast is about Windows 11, baby! It's coming out and theirs nothing you can do to stop it. 

Jorge Jimenez
Jorge Jimenez

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from headsets to game pads. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.
