This War of Mine gets free anniversary DLC

In celebration of This War of Mine's two year anniversary, 11 Bit Studios has launched a free Anniversary Edition update for the frontline combat survival game.

In August, 11 Bit announced Frostpunk—a similarly bleak venture that also holds a mirror to society's functionality—however the Polish outfit has returned to the game that "immediately turned [its] world as a studio upside down."

"That success has given our company amazing opportunities to grow and explore new projects, such as Frostpunk, and that’s only possible because of the people who believed in This War of Mine in the first place," reads a Steam Community update. This War of Mine's Anniversary Edition is somewhat of a thank you, then, and brings with it three new locations, new civilians, a new ending scenario, and new achievements.

Here's the accompanying trailer:

11 Bit also notes This War of Mine's Anniversary Edition is "not separate DLC - just a standard update for the original game." Assuming you own the original, it will download automatically when you log or relog into Steam.

If you fancy giving This War of Mine a go, it's out now on The Humble Store for £14.99/$19.99. Check out our review by heading this way.