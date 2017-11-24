This guy built a Star Wars Battlefront 2 credit-grinding robot, and it is perfect

So you've decided that you want to grind credits in Star Wars Battlefront 2, except you don't really want to. What do you do? If you're a redditor with too much time on your hands, you build a robot to do it for you.

Bear in mind that the robot doesn't actually play the game. But it doesn't have to: As Videogamer points out, you don't actually have to do anything productive to earn credits, you just have to show up. So this robot—or as its creator lowberg describes it, "Progression Droid with sense of Pride and Accomplishment"—just bops the controller every few seconds to keep things rolling.

Technically speaking, this is actually Progression Droid with sense of Pride and Accomplishment v2.0. "Initially my robot had one stick to move the joysticks," lowberg explained in his thesis paper (aka Reddit post). "Then I realized they patched the ability to auto re-spawn, so I added the 2nd one to just randomly press X lmao."

I've said it before and I'll say it again right here: Sometimes the dumbest ideas are the most brilliant. And this is truly, spectacularly dumb. I love it.