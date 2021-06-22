The Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma is going for less than AU$50 for the first time

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has not lacked big discounts on gaming keyboards, our list of the best deals is testament to that. But this one is a real standout: Right now you can grab the Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma for just under AU$50, which is the cheapest we've seen it.

As the name implies, this is the second version of the Razer Cynosa Chroma, which we name in our best gaming keyboard list as "the best gaming keyboard for membrane enthusiasts." Yeah, so that means if you like your keys to lightly embrace your fingers while still offering up mechanical impact, these are for you. It also has per key RGB lighting.

Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma gaming keyboard | AU$119.95 AU$48.13

While the RRP on this is AU$120, that's not what you should ever pay for this slab in 2021. Still, under AU$50 is definitely the cheapest we've seen for this membrane key gaming keyboard, which as the pics demonstrate, is absolutely lousy with bright lights.View Deal

This is among the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, but if you're in the market for other keyboards, you can also grab the Corsair K95 for AU$249 (down from AU$319) and the Logitech G915 for AU$278 (down from AU$400) if you fancy it.

Prime Day 2021 is technically finished in Australia, but import deals from the US and UK will continue until around 5pm today, so keep an eye on our ever-evolving list of the best PC gaming deals.