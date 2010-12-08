Test Drive Unlimited 2 trailer takes racing to Ibiza

The original Test Drive Unlimited was a free roaming open world racer set on a Hawaiian island. You could cruise around looking for races and earning money to buy new cars and houses, and it was a promising precursor to games like the excellent Burnout Paradise, with an MMO-slant that's still unique today. Test Drive Unlimited 2 is looking to usurp Criterion's street racer with a sequel that boasts bigger and prettier locations, showcased in the latest trailer, embedded below.

Here's the trailer, showing some of the more picturesque locations from the game, which will take place in Ibiza as well as Hawaii.

