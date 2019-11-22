State of Decay 2 is coming to Steam next year

State of Decay 2 was released in May 2018, and as a zombie survival game it was quite good, but as a Microsoft Store exclusive, well, I'll let you draw your own conclusions. That won't be an issue for too much longer, though, as it's now listed on Steam and scheduled to go live early next year.

The Steam page is light on details at the moment but indicates that cloud saves, achievements, and cross-platform multiplayer will all be supported. Developer Undead Labs confirmed in the announcement at stateofdecay.com that the Steam version will support Xbox Live crossplay, meaning that the Steam, Windows Store, and Xbox One versions will all play together.

Somewhat oddly, the Steam page lists the State of Decay 2 launch date as April 1, 2022, but that has to be either a mistake or a weird joke that's gone over my head, because the actual announcement sets it for early 2020. More information about the Steam release will be revealed in a livestream beginning at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET on November 25, on Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer.