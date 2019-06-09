Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order E3 trailer shows Cal taking on an AT-AT

We got a good long look at about 15 minutes of gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yesterday at EA Play, but here's more. The E3 trailer from the Microsoft Xbox briefing shows young Jedi Cal taking on some AT-AT walkers who are stalking through a swamp. Watch it above.

Cal climbs up the leg of the AT-AT using the tangled vines that are covering the walker, infiltrates the cockpit, knocks out the pilots, and controls the metal behemoth himself. Naturally, BD-1 is along for the ride.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives in November.