Save up to AU$315 on Alienware 240Hz monitors in Dell's latest sale

If refresh rate is more important to you than resolution, Dell Australia's store currently has two very tempting deals: the Alienware 25 (AW2521HFL) and 27 (AW2720HF) both offer 240Hz refresh rates, and both are heavily discounted until January 28.

The FreeSync monitors are 1080p affairs, with IPS panels and a customisable lighting system on the back: this looks cool, but is also designed to coordinate with on-screen action for a more immersive experience. Both offer a 1ms response time, and both have HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

Check the deals out below, and note the coupon codes you'll need to apply. If you're in the market for cheap PC gear, check out our weekly round-up of the best PC gaming discounts in Australia.

Alienware 25 AW2521HFL | AU$489.29 (usually AU$699)

As above, this 24.5-inch 1080p monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is probably a higher refresh rate than most are ever gonna need. Still! To access this deal, you'll need to use the coupon code GAMESTRONG30 at checkout. Via Dell.View Deal

Alienware 27 AW2720HF | AU$584.34 (usually AU$899)

Here's a substantial AU$314.65 off this 27-inch FHD monitor, which likes its younger sibling above, offers a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. To get this price you'll need to use the coupon code GAMESTRONG35 at checkout. Via Dell.View Deal

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.