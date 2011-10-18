PC Gamer Digital Episode 4 now available!

Has it already been a month since the first episode of PC Gamer Digital debuted? Time flies when you're breaking into police stations in Deus Ex: Human Revolution, exploring the floating city of BioShock Infinite, and exposing the shocking truth about helicopters in Arma 2—and that barely scratches the surface of where we've been.

PC Gamer Digital Episode 4 keeps up the pace. In this week's edition, you'll crash-land in the world of WildStar for a 360-degree interactive preview of the upcoming MMO, hear Ken Levine and other top developers sound off on what makes PC gamers unique, join us as we test our classic-shooter skills against the developers of GoldenEye: Source, and much more.

If you're new to PC Gamer Digital, you really have to try its original hands-on experiences for yourself to know what it is, so grab the free base application on Steam and check out the included episode. And once you have, we'd absolutely love to hear what you think, so if you have any comments or suggestions, please feel free to e-mail pcgdfeedback@pcgamer.com and speak your mind.

Here's more about what you'll find in Episode 4...

WildStar – GameView Interactive Preview

Explore Carbine Studios' upcoming MMO in this panoramic recreation of one of WildStar's starting areas on the planet Nexus. Guide your own tour of the perilous Northern Wilds, or follow Associate Editor Josh Augustine's commentary for a step-by-step walkthrough of the game's explosive first moments.

PCG Plays: GoldenEye Source

GoldenEye Source is a total-conversion Half-Life 2 mod which recreates the spirit and feel of classic N64 shooter GoldenEye 007 with lovingly recreated maps, weapons, and modes. It may be one of the most faithful remakes on the PC, so we put the spotlight on it by challenging the developers to a round of team deathmatch in Casino Royale.

Ask! What Makes PC Gamers Different?

We asked six of our favorite developers what sets PC gamers apart from console gamers. See what Irrational's Ken Levine, id Software's Tim Willits, and other game industry luminaries had to say. Their answers may surprise you!

Playlist: Classic Shooters

PC Gamer's editors stand behind the old-school FPSes they still play today, and they're not what you might expect. See which five games made it to their must-play lists and compare your own collection. Is your favorite on the list?

Note: Erroneous image fixed! (Additional note: "erroneous" is a funny word.)

High-Res Texture Packs – Direct Quality Comparison

In this interactive slider gallery, compare the effects of popular high resolution texture packs for Dragon Age II, Fallout 3, Minecraft, and more to see exactly how they'll affect your games' visuals, which ones you can live without, and which you absolutely must have.