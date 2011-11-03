New Hard Reset patch adds survival mode, 3D support

You know what's great? Surviving. I can say - almost completely without reservation - that it's one of my favorite things to do. Sometimes, though, life feels purposeless. Bereft of meaning. Flat , one might say. Enter Nvidia's 3D Vision tech. It probably won't bring you lasting happiness and satisfaction, but it sure looks neat.

Happily, as of patch 1.2, Hard Reset now combines both of those things. Its new survival mode promises "wave after wave of robotic hell" on two new maps, and 3D Vision's now fully supported. These come in addition to a number of smaller changes, which can be viewed here . One of them apparently involves exploding gorillas, so count me in.