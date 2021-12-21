LG's first official gaming laptop boasts an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU

Audio player loading…

Electronics giant LG has entered the gaming laptop market, with what actually looks like a really nice piece of kit. The company is known for making all sorts of electronics like washing machines, fridges, soundbars, or some of our favourite TVs to game on. While LG has made plenty of laptops in the past, this is the first one being labelled as for gaming. And fair enough too given the specs.

The new gaming laptop from LG is joining the company’s UltraGear lineup of products, like this LG UltraGear 32GP850-B gaming monitor. What that seems to mean is a great screen, among other cool specs, at least on paper anyway. The 1920x1080 17 inch IPS panel has a 300Hz refresh rate so you should absolutely be able to get good use out of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card and 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H CPU inside this slim unit.

At 17 inches, LG's advertised 17G90Q model unit is a bit larger than a lot of gaming laptops, but it’s still only 21.4mm thick and weighs 2.7 kg. This puts it a tiny bit heavier and thicker than one of our favourite gaming laptops this year, the Razer Blade 15 with likely a similar CPU but a bigger screen and larger 93Wh battery. These specs put it more inline, quite rightly, with our favourite large screened laptop, the Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop. But that also came with a hefty price tag at £3,500 or $3,000 USD, and with LG not yet telling us how much this new gaming beast will cost, that could sting a bit.

There are a few other specs here that look particularly beneficial for gamers, like the inclusion of DTS:X Ultra support for 3D sound, and the vapour chamber LG is claiming will keep the thing super cool even when working hard. It can come in up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. But it’s also just a nice looking unit with a potentially solid design. There’s even a fully customisable RGB keyboard, because LG knows who it's marketing to now.

We should know more about LG's new gaming laptops during the company’s CES presentation on January 4.