Where to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite

For the latest Fortnite challenge, you've been ordered to knock down Timber Pines trees. Shouting "timber!" each time you do it is optional, but how could you not, really? Far from the normal kinds of trees you'd find littered throughout the Fortnite map, the Timber Pines are the ginormous redwood-like trees that can only be found at specific locations.

You might remember the Timber Pines from the Fortnite Chapter 3 reveal trailer, where Epic teased a bunch of new weather effects (coming soon) and the ability to knock down these trees and push them into the water. It's basically a giant billboard for how cool Unreal Engine 5's physics and graphics are.

So where can you knock down Timber Pines? We've gone through the trouble of locating them for you below. Keep in mind that the challenge asks you to knock down a total of five.

Knock down Timber Pines location: Logjam Lumberyard

You can find Timber Pines almost anywhere there's snow on the ground, but the greatest grouping of them is easily Logjam Lumberyard in the northwest part of the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You're specifically looking for the tallest trees around this part of the map. They're identifiable by their relatively light trunks and slightly bluish leaves. Basically imagine a giant Christmas pine tree.

When you cut one down, it spawns a massive log that can roll around and float in water. Watch out when one is falling, because it will absolutely kill a player with no shield. For example, I crushed this obvious bot with a Timber Pine because they wouldn't be friends with me.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've knocked down five trees, you'll get a free batch of bonus XP for your trouble.

Make sure to check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins.