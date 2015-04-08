Killing Floor 2 screenshots feature more than just gore

We're less than two weeks away from Killing Floor 2's Steam Early Access release. To whet your appetite—or, given the nature of these images, perhaps suppress your appetite—Tripwire has released a new batch of screenshots.

As always, there's buckets of blood. Killing Floor 2 is not shying away from gore. Quite the opposite. But look around the red stuff, and there's plenty to learn about the sequel's monsters, maps, weapons and tools.

If you'd like to see Killing Floor 2 in motion, the US team recently played a session on its highest difficulty. Killing Floor 2 is out on April 21.