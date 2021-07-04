Here's a stunning mod that remakes the original TIE Fighter

A group of dedicated fans have remade 1994 LucasArts classic TIE Fighter to frankly stunning effect, giving new life to the nearly 30 year old game. Using the engine from 1999's X-Wing Alliance, given new life by a major mod project to update that game, the creators of TIE Fighter: Total Conversion have remade all 13 campaigns, and their training missions, to deliver the original experience remade in a far superior engine.

Between the classic campaigns, some 104 missions, and a new suite of reimagined campaign missions, the mod has 145 unique missions to play. It also supports VR, courtesy of the X-Wing Alliance Upgrade project, and sports both a remastered and original MIDI soundtrack.

To boot up the mod you'll need a copy of X-Wing Alliance, which is available various places games are sold like GOG and Steam. You'll also need X-Wing Alliance Upgrade, a nice big mod in and of itself. You can find TIE Fighter: Total Conversion mod on its moddb page.

If you're interested in TIE Fighter, go check out our in-depth feature about the making of one of the best Star Wars games ever released.