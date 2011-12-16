Get Crimecraft gold, a deluxe membership, and some Gamer Gear armour for free!

We've got 1,000 codes full of digital goodies for free to play MMO/third person shooter hybrid Crimecraft to give away. Crimecraft is split into a persistent city based lobby, in which players can socialise and form gangs before heading into combat instances to shoot the hell out of each other.

If that sounds like your sort of thing, you'll want one of our codes to try it out. Check inside to see what you get and how to get it.

Each code will grant you the following:



A powerful set of 'Gamer Gear' armour



7 days deluxe membership



50 gold bars to spend on the in game market



To claim your code simply go to our competition page and fill if your details, you'll receive an email containing your codes when the competition ends on Monday morning.

Once you've got your code, head to the Crimecraft website to redeem it.