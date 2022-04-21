F1 22 launches on July 1

Audio player loading…

EA's F1 racing series will return in July with the release of F1 2022, which will include new hybrid cars, overhauled rules, and F1 Life, a customizable hub that will let players show off their cars, clothing, accessories, and other racing accoutrements.

F1 2021's outstanding Career Mode is back with "fresh new features"—more phone calls from your mom, maybe—alongside the My Team mode, which enables players to start and manage their very own F1 team as either a newcomer, challenger, or frontrunner. According to EA and Codemasters, casual drivers can take advantage of F1 22's new "Adaptive AI" and accessible controls and menus to stay competitive (reasonably so, anyway) behind the wheel straight away, while more experienced players who want something closer to the real deal can adjust the settings for a more technically demanding experience.

New Broadcast and Immersive modes are said to extend the "fun vs technical" aspect of the game further by letting players opt for more realistic or cinematic modes for formation laps, safety car periods, and pit stops. Multiplayer racing will be supported through two-player splitscreen and online races, while VR driving will be available on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets.

"Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and re-worked the tire model, making the handling more true to life," Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mathers said. "With new and updated circuits, Adaptive AI, F1 Life, and expanded gameplay options, there has never been a better time for players to take their seats and live the life of an F1 driver."

F1 2022 will be out on July 1 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.