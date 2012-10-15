DayZ standalone screenshots show interior building decor, loud tablecloth

When the zombie apocalypse inevitably heaves into sight, it'll sweep through the structures of civilization with remarkable gentleness. That might explain why the quaint abodes in the latest batch of screenshots from DayZ's standalone metamorphosis appear largely unscathed, including the fully explorable interiors. Wait, houses with actual stuff inside of them?!

Yep, according to DayZ creator Dean "Rocket" Hall. "The village I used to take the screenshots in now has all its buildings enterable, including the sheds," he wrote on his official development blog . "Most of the focus so far has been on the buildings that are situated outside of the center, but we're now turning to doing interiors for the city buildings. This is complicated by our desire to dramatically increase performance, and given the scene complexity inside cities, we need to balance this with the desire to increase building scavenging opportunities inside the cities."

While the depicted indoor environments lack detailed lighting and texturing passes so far, the mere confirmation of their existence shows Rocket's dedication to expanding Chernarus' scope on the road to a playable alpha this year . All that's missing is a survivor named Robin Leach.