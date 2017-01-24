Popular

Crypt of the Necrodancer: Amplified is live on Steam Early Access

By

The prequel chapter features a new zone, enemies, weapons, and a shapeshifting vampire named Nocturna.

Crypt of the Necrodancer: Amplified, the DLC prequel chapter to the 2015 rhythm roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer, is now live on Steam Early Access. Announced late last year, Amplified introduces a new shapeshifting, vampiric protagonist named Nocturna, plus 20 new music tracks, a playable soundtrack remix from OverClocked ReMix, new weapons, armor, pet-like "familiars," and a all-new story cutscene and boss fight.

Developer Brace Yourself Games said there's still quite a bit more to come over the Early Access period, including more playable characters, game modes, and items, more cutscenes, and the final boss battles. 

"We are heavily involved with our community on the Steam forums, our own forums, on social media, on Twitch streams, and beyond. We monitor all of these channels and will interact with you and read your feedback," the studio wrote. "Some of the best community ideas will make it into the game, and we'll pay close attention to bug reports and gameplay balance suggestions."

Crypt of the Necrodancer: Amplified goes for $7/£5€7, and requires the original game to operate. That, by the way, is on sale for $4/£3/4 until March 27.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments