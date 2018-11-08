Here are the Crackdown 3 system requirements

It's been a rocky road for Crackdown 3, which has been delayed multiple times since its announcement at E3 in 2014. Most recently, Microsoft pushed the game into February 2019, shortly after claiming that the previously-promised 2018 release was still on. This may finally, actually be the real deal, though, because the system requirements are now listed on the Microsoft Store, and you don't post those unless you're serious about releasing your game. Right?

Well, I hope so, anyway. Assuming that nothing else untoward happens between now and the currently-scheduled release this is what you'll need to play:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 version 14393.0 or higher

Processor: Intel i5 3470 | AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce 750 Ti | Radeon R7 260X, 2GB RAM

DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 version 14393.0 or higher

Processor: Intel i5 4690 | AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Geforce 970 or Geforce 1060 | Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480, 4GB RAM

DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Microsoft released a new Crackdown 3 gameplay trailer in June at E3, when it re-committed to the February 2019 release schedule. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see more new material, and maybe a more specific release date, revealed at this weekend's XO18 show. We'll let you know if it happens.