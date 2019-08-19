Bloodlines 2 RTX trailer teases sweet graphics and a mysterious woman in red

A new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 demonstrates the game's very impressive (and very moody) visual styling when running on one of Nvidia's RTX-capable graphics cards. "Ray-traced lighting and reflections" might be an accidentally ironic angle to take on a game about vampires, but it sure is pretty—after all, you can't have quality shadows without quality lighting.

More interesting than the eye candy (to me, at least), though, is the strange new character in red. My first thought was that Ming Xiao was making a surprise comeback, but in hindsight that seems extremely unlikely, given how things wound up in Bloodlines. (Spoiler: not well.) Publisher Paradox Interactive described her as "a new voice" and said that more will be revealed soon.

Bloodlines 2 will also support DLSS (that's deep learning super sampling) on RTX 20-series cards that will enable "higher resolutions and game settings while still enjoying fast and smooth framerates." Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set to come out in March 2020.