Black Ops 2 trailer talks craft with Trent Reznor and Dark Knight Rises co-author David S. Goyer

Treyarch has posted a Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 behind-the-scenes trailer featuring composer Trent Reznor, who is best known for being Trent Reznor, and writer David S. Goyer, who consulted on the first Black Ops game, and is best known for his credit as co-story writer on Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight films.

The sentiment is all nice, but it's hard not to laugh a little at the juxtaposition when the featurette's medium-championing monologues give way to a gravely voice instructing us to get the Nuketown 2025 pre-order bonus map.