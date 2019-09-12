Black Friday Nvidia 2019 Deals

GPUs are probably the single most expensive component in your PC, so it makes sense that you would wait for the best possible Black Friday deal before you spend all that bread. While AMD has certainly been no slouch, being a fan of Nvidia GPUs has never been more exciting with its recent line of ray tracing RTX cards and the rising prevalence of G-Sync monitors. However, you don't necessarily need to invest in the latest and greatest to power a great gaming experience. Mainstays of the previous generation of Nvidia GPUs may not support features like ray tracing, but can still more than hold their own when set against their younger siblings.

Most Black Friday deals are usually percentage based, which simply means that you'll save more if you spend more. It can be tempting to swing low and grab the cheapest GPU available, especially if you're keen to double up to potentially get SLI levels of performance. But considering the dwindling number of games that are officially supporting SLI, you may be better served by buying something that will help future proof your system. While the performance between generations of Nvidia cards may currently be minimal, and you might be tempted to go with a GTX 1080, that gap is only going to get wider as more games with ray-tracing support become available.

Black Friday Nvidia GPUs—when do they go on sale?

Black Friday technically isn't until November 29th but the deals will start rolling out before then. So your best bet is to bookmark a handful of models from a variety of retailers to keep tabs on prices starting around November 15th. While prices can occasionally fluctuate, most retailers will typically stretch their sales right up to the edge of Christmas. So you should have ample time to mull over your choices.

Another factor to consider is the various bundles that retailers tend to throw together with new hardware. Thanks to Nvidia's promotions surrounding its new RTX cards, practically everyone and their mother is now a proud owner of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Thankfully, with the abundance of sales and the different manufacturers making similar cards, you can almost guarantee that a particular make or model of GPU that you've set your heart on will see a respectable reduction in price. It's a good idea to have a handful of alternates benched just in case one slips through your fingers. Best practice though is to strike while the iron is hot—if you see a solid deal, take it.

Black Friday GPU deals from 2018 (expired)

They may not be on sale anymore, but scoping out last year's deals can be a great way to predict the level of savings you can expect come Black Friday. Below we've posted some of our greatest deals from 2018 and while they won't net you any savings it should still give you a pretty good synopsis on what to expect from manufacturers in November.

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 with Destiny 2 | $515 on Newegg

Newegg is listing this combo deal for MSI's excellent 1080 Gaming X 8G graphics card, with a copy of Destiny 2. You need high performance for shooting down foes.

Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti | $679 on Massdrop

This is the best deal we've seen on a GTX 1080 Ti. $679 on Massdrop, with a free copy of Destiny 2. Price appears in cart.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 | $180 ($25 off) on Newegg

Here's the lowest priced deal on a GTX 1060 from EVGA. Newegg has it for just $180, saving you $25 off the normal price on the 3GB model.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini | $420 on Newegg

This Zotac GTX 1070 Mini is the cheapest GTX 1070 available right now at just $420 on Newegg. Earlier deals have dipped below $400, but this is still a good grab for just $420.



Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo OC | $499 on Amazon

Right now you can score a GTX 1080 for $499 on Amazon in the form of a Gigabyte 1080 Turbo Cooling. The lowest price on a GTX 1080 we've seen so far.

How to save money on GPUs during Black Friday

With so many different sales pulling you in nearly every direction, how do you ensure that the deal you're looking at is the absolute best one? Taking the time to do some proper planning now will pay huge dividends when the deals start flying. Here is a quick list of things to cross off your to-do list before November to help you capitalize on savings without the added frustration.

1. Have a solid idea of what you need

Of course, retailers are going to bring out their big-ticket items for Black Friday. And it can be easy to get swept up in the grandeur of it all and blow all your cash on a 2080ti. But is that actually going to do your rig any good in its current state? Is your CPU capable of handling all that GPU without bottlenecking performance? Unless you already have a 4K panel, you might be better served by investing in a 2060 or 2070 super, which will still net you awesome performance at 1080 or 1440p but at a lower price point. You can then take those savings and put them towards a monitor with a super-fast refresh rate. Consider your options carefully and you'll be in solid shape come November.

2. Know how to compare your prices

We at PC Gamer will naturally bring you as many of the absolute best Black Friday deals we can find on Nvidia GPUs. But unfortunately, we can't dictate the GPU market any more than we can predict the future. But arming yourself with the knowledge of a particular GPUs price point over time will give you a solid idea of what exactly is a good deal. Bookmarking price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel will allow you to quickly reference the price history for any GPU and determine whether or not a retailer is really offering you a solid discount. It can be tempting to sit on a deal until it hits its lowest ever price, but our advice is to simply keep tabs on prices and to strike while the iron is hot.

3. Killer Combo

Always keep your eye out for package deals and mail-in rebates. Several retailers will often package their hardware with games to sweeten the deal or potentially have offer codes that are valid at check out. All of these are things that aren't necessarily made transparent through pure price comparison. So just make sure to quickly weigh the options and read the fine print before you checkout.

Best GPU deals right now

If that cash is burning a red-hot hole in your pocket, you can still get an Nvidia GPU for less than market price if you look in the right place. Bear in mind that you're likely to save more if you wait until Black Friday, but thats hardly a certainty. Below you'll find some of our best deals on Nvidia GPUs happening in the here and now.

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | $199.99

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | $199.99

Nvidia stopped manufacturing the GTX 1060 last year (frankly, I'm surprised there's still new stock left), but it's still the best graphics card under the $200 mark, and it will handle 1080p gaming just fine.