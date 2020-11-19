The best Pellington 703 loadouts for Call of Duty: Cold War

A strong Pellington 703 Cold War class loadout leverages the rifle's 'quickscope-able' ADS time and high damage. The rifle is always a 1-shot-kill to the chest or head, so its attachments really boil down to how you want to balance its recoil and optics. It's easily the best Cold War sniper of the three in standard 6v6 maps and Dirty Bomb's expansive forests.

Treyarch may nerf the rifle one day to make bring it in line with the others, but for now, we should enjoy its versatility. We've gathered a few of the best Pellington setups to help you find the playstyle that suits you best.

The best Black Ops - Cold War Pellington 703 class loadout for you

CoD Cold War Best Pellington 703 Loadout: Power Loader

Attachments

Muzzle: Infantry Stabilizer

Infantry Stabilizer Barrel: 26.5” Tiger Team

26.5” Tiger Team Underbarrel: Front Grip

Front Grip Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader

Vandal Speed Loader Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Wildcard

Law Breaker

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Ninja

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Field Mic

The Power Loader loadout is your standard, all-encompassing Pellington setup that can easily adapt to any situation. The highlight is the Tiger Team barrel that increases damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity at the cost of ammo. Thanks to the Pellington’s naturally snappy aiming, even the default sniper scope is fast enough to win medium-range fights against assault rifles or SMGs. Since your first shot is the most important, the Elastic Grip is there to almost completely erase damage flinch.

Some situations call for a proper close-range option, so the Law Breaker Wildcard is worth it to bring along a complementary SMG. As a bonus, the wildcard also lets you break some perk rules and bring both Ghost and Ninja, two useful perks when you’re spending a lot of time looking through a scope.

CoD Cold War Best Pellington 703 Loadout: Iron Aggressor

Attachments

Heavily increases ADS move speed while lowering hipfire accuracy.

Optic: Iron Sights

Iron Sights Muzzle: Flash Hider .308

Flash Hider .308 Barrel: 27.2” Combat Recon

27.2” Combat Recon Body: SOF Target Designator

SOF Target Designator Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Infiltrator Grip Magazine: Fast Loader

Fast Loader Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

SASR Jungle Grip Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Wildcard

Gunfighter

Perks

Paranoia

Tracker

Ninja

Equipment

Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade

Sam Turret

With the help of Gunsmith and the Gunfighter Wildcard, there’s no reason the Pellington can’t double as a snappy one-shot-kill DMR. Go with whatever red-dot sight fits your fancy, but I seriously recommend the iron sights, of all things. Not only do they free up the most peripheral vision, but the sight is surprisingly clear and precise. The remaining setup is about boosting bullet velocity and hip-fire accuracy with picks like the SASR Jungle Grip, Combat Recon barrel, and Infiltrator Grip. Since there’s room for all eight attachment slots, I always like to add the SOF Target Designator to easily identify enemies.

The only necessary perk here is Ninja. You’re better off keeping a low profile so you can always be the first one to shoot in a firefight. Paranoia plays well with the weapon, too, allowing you to snap toward a threat and turn a fight around without flinching.

CoD Cold War Best Pellington 703 Loadout: Thermal Killer

Attachments

A 2.3X magnification scope that highlights enemies and other heat sources. Heavily limits peripheral vision.

Optic: AN/PVS-4 Thermal

AN/PVS-4 Thermal Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Magazine: Stanag 9 RND

Stanag 9 RND Stock: Raider Pad

Wildcard

Law Breaker

Perks

Ghost

Gearhead

Cold Blooded

Equipment

Lethal: Molotov

Molotov Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Proximity Mine

Cold War’s standard maps don’t lend themselves well to the coveted PVS Thermal scope unlocked at the end of the optics list, but this Pellington class loadout works wonderfully in the 12v12 Combined Arms and Dirty Bomb modes. This is also the ideal situation for the Wrapped Suppressor, softening the rifle’s scream to a whisper at the cost of movement speed. The bipod and Raider Pad stock complete the weapon's setup. It’s important to keep a clear sight picture and low recoil at a long-range.

Similar to Warzone, it’s also handy to have a reliable backup, so grab the Lawbreaker Wildcard and select your favorite assault rifle. For perks, definitely consider Ghost and Cold Blooded. The bloated player counts of Combined Arms and Dirty Bomb usually mean an ungodly number of Spy Planes and Chopper Gunners in the air, so these will help you avoid them altogether.