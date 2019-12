During the ongoing Activision/Blizzard investor call, Activision announced that they were developing a Call of Duty Online micro-transaction focused game for Asia. They also noted that details of the next Western focused Call of Duty game would be 'shared in the coming weeks'. To the shareholders, they also talked of 'a combined marketing campaign that will the largest we've ever executed.'

There was also mention of GAAP profits. Activision are making a lot of money.