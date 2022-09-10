Assassin's Creed Infinity is still years away

Audio player loading…

Today's Ubisoft Forward 2022 presentation gave us a bit of a look at what's coming for the future of Assassin's Creed with Assassin's Creed Infinity, the game that will drive the future of the franchise as a single service that spans multiple historical settings. If past releases are any indication, though, it's probably not coming until 2025.

"Infinity is not a game per se, it's going to be the single entry point for our fans into our Assassin's creed franchise into the future," said Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Côté. Ubisoft's people then compared it to the Animus, the fictional device inside the AC world that allows people to explore the memories of their ancestors.

"Infinity is going to be a hub that will unite all our different experiences, and our players, together in meaningful ways," said Côté. He also said that fans have been asking for multiplayer for some time, so they were currently exploring "how we will bring back standalone multiplayer experiences into the Assassin's Creed universe all connected to the Infinity hub."

The finale of the presentation showed off a Japan-set Assassin's Creed game codenamed Red (opens in new tab), which is being made by Ubisoft Quebec. Ubisoft Montreal, meanwhile, is working on a "very different" and very witchy-looking Assassin's Creed game called Codename Hexe. All we got for that is... an Assassin symbol made of twigs. It's a bit odd to hear that, since we were told these studios would be working together in the future—specifically on Infinity.

They must be at least a bit, given that apparently both of those codenamed games will use AC Infinity. If we assume that a new AC game will come every year that means we've got Mirage in 2023 (opens in new tab), then maybe AC Red in 2024... but Assassin's Creed hasn't been reliably annual for a while. There were two years between Odyssey and Valhalla.

Otherwise we're still very short on information regarding Assassin's Creed Infinity (opens in new tab), both as a service and as to why it's a single game hub rather than just... releasing games.

We first heard about AC Infinity in 2021, when a big leak (opens in new tab) in the wake of various Ubisoft scandals prompted a post (opens in new tab) from Ubisoft confirming that production on AC games would be merged across the Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec studios as a project codenamed "Assassin's Creed Infinity."

Either way, I can't say I'm very excited for AC to be yet another game with seasons it wants me to keep up with. (opens in new tab)

You can keep up with the latest from Ubisoft on our Ubisoft Forward page. (opens in new tab)