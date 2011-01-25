You know what it's like, you can spend the whole day researching and typing up stories, but this mad industry just wont give up. And if it's not the industry, it's the community. They just keep pumping out content. Relentless.
So, here's Tuesday's collection of the bits we missed and the best videos of the day. Read on to find them all.
- Post-apocalyptic fan-film Fallout: Nuka Break is released.
- An extensive quick reference list for League of Legends is posted.
- Pixelated Geek report on GameCrush.com , presenting a somewhat creepy and depressing expose.
- Steam refuses to activate Dead Space 2 .
- Artemis - the Spaceship Bridge Simulator - gets a big update , with online play and a ship editor.
- Wolfenstein 1D - "The game that changed everything, converted to a one pixel line.” Mein leben!
- A case against 27 file-sharers is withdrawn.
And in office news, the team's love of all things medieval in Team Fortress 2 continued, as they spent the lunch hour beating each other senseless with broadswords, baseball bats and frying pans, all to the wonderful tune of bagpipes. Tim particularly enjoyed shooting community members in the face with his bow and arrow (yes, we're talking about you Jakk)